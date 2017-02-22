Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Sh...

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Bought by Aberdeen Asset Management PLC Uk

3 hrs ago

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,748 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period.

