TransDigm Equity And Debt Are On Different Flights

TransDigm Group is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. The products TDG sells to its aerospace customers include: actuators, controls, ignition systems, pumps, valves, power conditioning devices, motors, generators, batteries, latching/locking devices, rods, connectors, elastomers, databus/power controls, cockpit security equipment, displays, audio, lavatory, seatbelts, restraints, interior surfaces, lighting, parachutes, hoists, winches, and cargo systems.

