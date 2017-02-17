The sixth package of Batinah Expressway was opened recently to boost the Omani economy.
Muscat: Oman has rigorously pursued infrastructure development to complement logistics and tourism in the country. The sixth package of the Batinah Expressway opened recently and, according to officials, the new airport is 96 per cent complete and expected to be operational by the end of the year, after a series of deferred launch dates since 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb 7
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan 22
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC