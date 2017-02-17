The sixth package of Batinah Expressw...

The sixth package of Batinah Expressway was opened recently to boost the Omani economy.

Saturday Feb 18

Muscat: Oman has rigorously pursued infrastructure development to complement logistics and tourism in the country. The sixth package of the Batinah Expressway opened recently and, according to officials, the new airport is 96 per cent complete and expected to be operational by the end of the year, after a series of deferred launch dates since 2015.

