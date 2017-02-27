The Bulls Are Driving C.H. Robinson Worldwide to New Heights
This member of the Dow Jones Transportation Average will do its part to lift the DJTA to new highs in the weeks ahead. In this daily bar chart of CHRW, below, going back twelve months, we can see part of a larger consolidation pattern, with prices swinging between $60 and $77 dollars for two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Sun
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb 24
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb 7
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC