Juneau, AK, based Investment company State of Alaska, Department of Revenue buys Wal-Mart Stores, Verizon Communications, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Zoetis, The WhiteWave Foods Co, Walt Disney Co, Linear Technology, Expeditors International of Washington, Johnson & Johnson, United Parcel Service, sells Rite Aid, LinkedIn, Entergy, Cardinal Health, Baxter International during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State of Alaska, Department of Revenue. As of 2016-12-31, State of Alaska, Department of Revenue owns 921 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion.

