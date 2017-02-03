Spear Logistics to invest Rs 300 cr o...

Spear Logistics to invest Rs 300 cr over three years

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Mydigitalfc.com

Spear Logistics, a subsidiary of the French firm FM Logistic, a major player in warehousing, transportation and co-packaging business, is investing Rs 300 crore over the next three years and targetting over Rs 270 crore sales turnover in three years in Asia's third biggest economy. The Pune-headquartered firm, operating in the contract logistics segment offering long-term inventory and warehousing management business, clocked revenues of Rs 134 crore last fiscal, a year-on-year growth of 35 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mydigitalfc.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
logistics issue Jan 22 JImkurby 1
Transportation and logistics career Jan 14 Anonymous 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan 12 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16) Jul '16 cpereira15 1
Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15) May '16 beboricuax 3
Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16) Apr '16 sunny 1
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,195 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC