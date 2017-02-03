Spear Logistics to invest Rs 300 cr over three years
Spear Logistics, a subsidiary of the French firm FM Logistic, a major player in warehousing, transportation and co-packaging business, is investing Rs 300 crore over the next three years and targetting over Rs 270 crore sales turnover in three years in Asia's third biggest economy. The Pune-headquartered firm, operating in the contract logistics segment offering long-term inventory and warehousing management business, clocked revenues of Rs 134 crore last fiscal, a year-on-year growth of 35 per cent.
