Spear Logistics to invest Rs 300 cr over three years

Spear Logistics, a subsidiary of the French firm FM Logistic, a major player in warehousing, transportation and co-packaging business, is investing Rs 300 crore over the next three years and targetting over Rs 270 crore sales turnover in three years in Asia's third biggest economy. The Pune-headquartered firm, operating in the contract logistics segment offering long-term inventory and warehousing management business, clocked revenues of Rs 134 crore last fiscal, a year-on-year growth of 35 per cent.

