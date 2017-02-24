SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $4,711,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 64,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|12 hr
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb 7
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC