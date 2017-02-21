SNS Financial Group, LLC Buys Pfizer, Facebook, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Sells Waste Management, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples Coon Rapids, MN, based Investment company SNS Financial Group, LLC buys Pfizer, Facebook, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Green Plains Partners LP, Conagra Brands, Honeywell International, 3M Co, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial, sells Waste Management, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology, United States Oil Fund during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SNS Financial Group, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, SNS Financial Group, LLC owns 182 stocks with a total value of $323 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.