Sabah proposes scheme to offset logistics cost
THE State Government plans to propose to the Federal Government a Sabah Freight Equalisation Scheme to offset the higher logistics cost. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said the initiative should be in place until industries here could match imports and ships won't leave Sepanggar Port half empty.
