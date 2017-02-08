Q&A: Bringing more intelligence to trailers via the IoT
Using the Internet of Things to monitor freight containers and trailers not only can help improve efficiency but offer better protection against cargo theft, too. Focusing on the status of trailers, chassis, and containers can help create a more complete, data-driven transportation and logistics ecosystem to improve decision-making, argues BlackBerry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Tue
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan 22
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan 12
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC