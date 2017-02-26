Public Sector Pension Investment Boar...

Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2,739,000 Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 300 shares during the period.

