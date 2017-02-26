Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2,739,000 Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated
Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 300 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|10 hr
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb 24
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb 7
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC