PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages
Shares of PFSweb, Inc. have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Jan 22
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan 12
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC