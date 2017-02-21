OncoGenex Release: Data Support Continued Exploration Of Hsp27...

OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that apatorsen results from two randomized Phase 2 clinical trials were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2017 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, held February 16th- 18th in Orlando. Clinical data from trials in bladder and prostate cancers demonstrated apatorsen was well-tolerated and improved patient outcomes when administered in combination with standard-of-care treatments.

