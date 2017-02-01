O O Uoe O U OaO O O Uoeo OaU O U... O U U O O O2UOEU O O U O Uso O ...
Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Trade, the single window for cross-border trade and a DP World company, has commended the winners of the 9th E-Services Excellence Awards held in Dubai recently. The annual award event is organised by Dubai Trade to recognise customers who use its smart services appreciating their contribution in promoting smart transformation in trade and logistics in Dubai.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Jan 22
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan 12
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC