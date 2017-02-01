O O Uoe O U OaO O O Uoeo OaU O U... O U U O O O2UOEU O O U O Uso O ...

O O Uoe O U OaO O O Uoeo© OaU O ...

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Trade, the single window for cross-border trade and a DP World company, has commended the winners of the 9th E-Services Excellence Awards held in Dubai recently. The annual award event is organised by Dubai Trade to recognise customers who use its smart services appreciating their contribution in promoting smart transformation in trade and logistics in Dubai.

