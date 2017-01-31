MD Logistics Release: Indiana 3PL Expanding Pharmaceutical Distribution Services
"To take our state's economy to the next level, we need companies not just to locate in Indianabut to stay and grow in our communities," Governor said. "MD Logistics is one of many Hoosier companies doing just that, and they play a vital role in making a magnet for jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Jan 22
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan 12
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC