Managing brands with a license to thrill

Managing brands with a license to thrill

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

When he first came to Hong Kong to play tennis as a teenager in the late 1970s, Bruce Rockowitz didn't become a professional tennis player as he originally planned. Instead, he met Allen Zeman, known as the Godfather of the city's renowned Lan Kwai Fong restaurant and nightlife area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
logistics issue Jan 22 JImkurby 1
Transportation and logistics career Jan 14 Anonymous 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan 12 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16) Jul '16 cpereira15 1
Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15) May '16 beboricuax 3
Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16) Apr '16 sunny 1
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,280 • Total comments across all topics: 278,521,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC