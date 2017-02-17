Looking forward to GST for smoother c...

Looking forward to GST for smoother cost cutting mechanisms, says VP Kirloskar

New Delhi , Feb. 21 : The most anticipated Goods and Services Tax bill, which is most likely to be a game-changer in terms of cost cutting will provide leverage to implement cost cutting mechanisms, thus paving way for consumers to avail Gensets at lower costs, said Sanjeev Nimkar, Vice President, Business Head Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., at the launch of their new range of High Horsepower Gensets. "Rather than the Union Budget 2017-18, we are looking forward to GST, as we believe it will help in increasing accessibility of our products to consumers at lower cost," said Sanjeev Nimkar in an interview to ANI here today.

