John Wiehoff Sells 24,306 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CEO John Wiehoff sold 24,306 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $1,830,970.98.

