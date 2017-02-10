Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Stake Increase...

Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Stake Increased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Friday Feb 10

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group, Inc. by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,836 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

