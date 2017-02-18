Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Receives $44.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Shares of Hub Group, Inc. have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
