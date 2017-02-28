GreyOrange Butler Robots Selected for...

GreyOrange Butler Robots Selected for Japan's Largest Home Furnishing ...

The robotics system will be deployed at Home Logistics which is a logistics subsidiary of Nitori Holdings, operating 34 distribution bases and an efficient logistics network for product delivery to stores and e-commerce customers across the country. GreyOrange is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys advanced robotics systems for automation at warehouses, distribution and fulfilment centres.

