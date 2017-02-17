GCC's inaugural - Cargo and Personnel Screening Conference' starts today

The Cargo and Personnel Screening Conference, taking place on 20th-21st February at the Dusit Thani hotel in Dubai, is being organized by International Quality & Productivity Center in strategic partnership with Dubai Customs to highlight the latest innovations in screening and detection technology for the prevention of cross-border crimes in the GCC and beyond. With the UAE's positioning as a world-class transport and integrated logistics hub, it has become more important than ever to deploy effective screening and detection technologies at all borders to prevent and deter criminals.

