GCC's inaugural - Cargo and Personnel...

GCC's inaugural - Cargo and Personnel Screening Conference' starts today

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

The Cargo and Personnel Screening Conference, taking place on 20th-21st February at the Dusit Thani hotel in Dubai, is being organized by International Quality & Productivity Center in strategic partnership with Dubai Customs to highlight the latest innovations in screening and detection technology for the prevention of cross-border crimes in the GCC and beyond. With the UAE's positioning as a world-class transport and integrated logistics hub, it has become more important than ever to deploy effective screening and detection technologies at all borders to prevent and deter criminals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb 7 shannon 1
logistics issue Jan 22 JImkurby 1
Transportation and logistics career Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16) Jul '16 cpereira15 1
Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15) May '16 beboricuax 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,992,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC