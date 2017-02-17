Gastar Exploration Inc Soars on Financing Plan

The oil and gas producer secured financing to shore up its balance sheet and fund future growth from an investor with an excellent track record of success. soared on Friday and were up 12% by 2:30 p.m. EST thanks to a financing agreement with funds managed by Ares Management Ares agreed to provide Gastar Exploration with $425 million in new funding, which includes a $250 million secured term loan due in 2022, $125 million in secured convertible notes due in 2022, and it will purchase $50 million in common stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.