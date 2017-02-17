Gastar Exploration +10% on $425M fina...

Gastar Exploration +10% on $425M financing deal with Ares

Gastar Exploration secures a securities purchase agreement with funds managed by affiliates of Ares Management that provides for $425M in new financing . GST says it plans to use the funds to fully repay its existing $70M revolving credit facility and redeem $325M in senior secured notes due May 2018.

