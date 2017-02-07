FedEx Supply Chain Launches FedEx Fulfillment
Commerce Solution Facilitates Growth for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses with Integrated Supply Chain and Easy-to-Use Platform FedEx Fulfillment is the latest logistics solution from FedEx that helps small and medium-sized businesses achieve profitable, scalable growth through warehousing, fulfillment, packaging, transportation and reverse logistics. )--FedEx Supply Chain, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and an industry-leading third-party logistics provider , announced today the launch of FedEx Fulfillment, an e-commerce solution that helps small and medium-sized businesses fulfill orders from multiple channels including websites and online marketplaces and manage inventory for their retail stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|1 hr
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan 22
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan 12
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC