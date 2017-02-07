FedEx Supply Chain Launches FedEx Fulfillment

Commerce Solution Facilitates Growth for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses with Integrated Supply Chain and Easy-to-Use Platform FedEx Fulfillment is the latest logistics solution from FedEx that helps small and medium-sized businesses achieve profitable, scalable growth through warehousing, fulfillment, packaging, transportation and reverse logistics. )--FedEx Supply Chain, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and an industry-leading third-party logistics provider , announced today the launch of FedEx Fulfillment, an e-commerce solution that helps small and medium-sized businesses fulfill orders from multiple channels including websites and online marketplaces and manage inventory for their retail stores.

