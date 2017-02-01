Earnings Watch: Landstar, Celadon, C.H. Robinson, Roadrunner

Fleet earnings reported this week so far are varying widely, ranging from record numbers at one carrer to another barely eking out a profit, and one carrier delayed in reporting due to an investigation into its accounting practices. Landstar System Inc. reported net income of $39.6 million, or 94 cents per share, in its fiscal 2016 14-week fourth quarter period on revenue of $893 million.

