DHL, Huawei Enter Supply Chain Automation Partnership
Deutsche Post DHL Group and Chinese technology conglomerate Huawei Technologies are collaborating on a range of supply chain services for customers using "industrial-grade internet-of-things hardware and infrastructure." The internet of things refers to physical devices, such as vehicles, buildings and other items, that are embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators and network connectivity that can communicate with each other.
