CV Show 2017 - The Charge Of The Heavy Brigade

February 15, 2017: There'll be loads and loads at CV Show 2017, including some pretty heavy ones as three major truck manufacturers announce their return to the UK's biggest and best event for the road transport, distribution and logistics industries. The free-to-attend event, which takes place at the NEC, Birmingham, from 25-27 April, has already attracted over 450 exhibitors and has a 10% bigger footprint than in 2016, allowing plenty of space to accommodate the return of two heavy truck manufactures, DAF and MAN, along with Guest Trucks, a major distributor for Iveco.

