CFI appoints Bill Carter VP logistics, Shepard Dunn VP sales
CFI, a North American full-truckload carrier, has announced the appointment of Bill Carter to the newly created position of vice president, logistics, and former Truckload Carriers Association Chairman Shepard Dunn as vice president, sales. Carter, most recently the president and chief operating officer of Hill Brothers Logistics, brings his 30 years of transportation experience to the CFI family.
