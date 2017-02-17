CFI appoints Bill Carter VP logistics...

CFI appoints Bill Carter VP logistics, Shepard Dunn VP sales

Tuesday Feb 14

CFI, a North American full-truckload carrier, has announced the appointment of Bill Carter to the newly created position of vice president, logistics, and former Truckload Carriers Association Chairman Shepard Dunn as vice president, sales. Carter, most recently the president and chief operating officer of Hill Brothers Logistics, brings his 30 years of transportation experience to the CFI family.

