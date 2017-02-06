C.H. Robinson Worldwide Sees Higher Volume, Tighter Margins
The global shipping and logistics provider reported a healthy volume increase in its largest segment during the fourth quarter of 2016, which was offset by lower transportation margins, as has been the case all year. fourth-quarter 2016 results, reported on Jan. 31, positive volume growth was challenged by margin compression, particularly within the North American truckload market.
