C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Insider Sells $200,446.00 in Stock
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. insider Chris Obrien sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $200,446.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb 7
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan 22
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan 12
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC