C.H. Robinson Strengthens and Expands Global Forwarding Presence
C.H. Robinson recently opened new offices in Asia and Canada and acquired APC Logistics, a leading provider of freight forwarding and customs brokerage services in the Oceania region. These expansions have led to 15 new C.H. Robinson Global Forwarding offices.
