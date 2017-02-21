C.H. Robinson Strengthens and Expands...

C.H. Robinson Strengthens and Expands Global Forwarding Presence

Monday Feb 20 Read more: Business Wire

C.H. Robinson recently opened new offices in Asia and Canada and acquired APC Logistics, a leading provider of freight forwarding and customs brokerage services in the Oceania region. These expansions have led to 15 new C.H. Robinson Global Forwarding offices.

