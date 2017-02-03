Biotech Stock Mailbag: Do Investors Have an 'Aphinity' for Shorting Puma into Trial Results?
"Stu56" writes, "Adam, do you have a prediction to make about the results of the Aphinity study? And if you do, what happens to Puma Biotechnology ?" I asked Sally Church, widely respected for her analysis of cancer drug data for her call on the outcome of Roche's Aphinity study. As a reminder, the Aphinity study enrolls women undergoing adjuvant breast cancer therapy, with the aim of demonstrating the benefit, if any, of adding Perjeta to one year of Herceptin and chemotherapy, the current standard of care.
