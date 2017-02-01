Benedict Financial Advisors Inc Buys ...

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc Buys Gilead Sciences, LyondellBasell Industries NV, WisdomTree ...

11 hrs ago

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Benedict Financial Advisors Inc buys Gilead Sciences, LyondellBasell Industries NV, WisdomTree High Dividend Fund, Phillips 66, American Express, TransCanada, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, sells Siemens AG, Wells Fargo, AdvanSix, Yum China Holdings during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. As of 2016-12-31, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

