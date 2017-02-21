Auto Draft
Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb 7
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC