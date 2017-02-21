Augmenix Release: Phase 3 Trial Data Show Use Of SpaceOAR Hydrogel...
Augmenix, Inc., a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary absorbable hydrogels that separate and protect organs at risk during radiotherapy announced a newly published analysis from the company's Phase 3 SpaceOAR System clinical trial. An abstract accepted at the ASCO 2017 Genitourinary Cancer Symposium showed that SpaceOAR hydrogel, placed between the prostate and rectum in men undergoing prostate radiotherapy, helps men maintain sexual function and potency following intensity modulated radiation therapy .
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb 7
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
