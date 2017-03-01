Angry union members protest outside shipping conference in Long Beach
Long-simmering tensions between the Teamsters and a major trucking company owner played out in front of the Long Beach Convention Center Monday morning as dozens of union members rallied outside one of the largest regional shipping conferences in North America. Carrying signs “XPO Greed,” a group of several dozen protesters decried the fast-growing transportation company XPO Logistics Inc.'s labor practices, which include using contract truckers instead of truckers who are employees.
