Amazon to Locate Prime Air Shipping Hub in Northern Kentucky -
In an announcement establishing Kentucky as a top logistics center globally, Gov. Matt Bevin said Amazon, over several years, will build a $1.49 billion shipping hub to serve its fleet of Prime Air planes at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, creating 2,700 full- and part-time jobs. Amazon's Prime Air hub will expand the company's longstanding presence in Kentucky where it already employs more than 10,000 full-time team members at several fulfillment center locations in Central and Northern Kentucky.
