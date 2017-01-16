Warehouse Management System Market to Garner $3,112 Million, by 2022, ...

Warehouse Management System Market to...

A new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Global Warehouse Management System Market by Component Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2014 - 2022," projects the warehouse management system market size to reach by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2016 to 2022. This can be attributed to the increase in inventory and workload of WMS in warehouse operations.

