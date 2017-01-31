U.S. Stocks Fall for Fourth Day as European Stocks Close Lower

U.S. stocks declined for a fourth straight session as investors await earnings from companies including Apple Inc. and assessed Donald Trump's unorthodox approach to governing as political battles wage in Washington, D.C. The S&P 500 Index lost 0.4 percent to 2,272.25 at 12:27 p.m. in New York, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 131 points to 19,838. Stocks fell on Monday as Trump's executive order halting some immigration stoked concern that potentially isolationist policies may overshadow a pro-growth agenda.

