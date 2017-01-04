Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) VP...

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson Sells 10,000 Shares

Transdigm Group Incorporated VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00.

