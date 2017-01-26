Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Stake Raised by Capital World Investors
Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 3,888,100 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Jan 22
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan 12
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC