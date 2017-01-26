Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) St...

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Stake Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 3,888,100 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period.

