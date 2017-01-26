Sri Lanka's Hemas and GAC to Build a World-class Integrated Logistics ...
Jan 28, Colombo: Sri Lanka's diversified conglomerate Hemas Holdings together with the GAC Group Sri Lanka are planning to build a modern integrated logistics facility in the Muthurajawela Industrial Zone, with a state-of-the-art distribution center, container yard and a warehouse facility that spreads across 15 acres. The project is the pioneering initiative of the first phase of the Logistics City, designed with the objective of providing latest facilities to achieve higher levels of efficiency related to technology, transportation and logistics in the process of national development by the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development.
