Retailers concerned over labour unrest

Retailers concerned over labour unrest

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Daily Star

Twenty Western garment retailers have expressed concern over the recent labour unrest in Ashulia and called upon the government to form a new wage board for workers. The buyers in a letter to the prime minister said the unrest may damage Bangladesh's reputation as a reliable sourcing market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transportation and logistics career Jan 14 Anonymous 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan 12 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
Global Logistics Trends 2016 Jul '16 cpereira15 1
Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15) May '16 beboricuax 3
Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16) Apr '16 sunny 1
Truck Load Boards (Oct '14) Feb '16 Fartfoward Sniffers 2
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,022,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC