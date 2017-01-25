Punch & Associates Investment Managem...

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $1,750,000 Stake in PFSweb, Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,000 shares of the company's stock at the end of the third quarter.

