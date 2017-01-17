Logistics firm DSV launches rebranded...

Logistics firm DSV launches rebranded local branch

Global transport and logistics company DSV announced yesterday it started operations in Cambodia following its acquisition last year of UTI Worldwide and its office in the Kingdom. DSV acquired UTI Worldwide in January 2016 for a reported $1.35 billion, making it the fourth-largest freight forwarding company in the world, according to the group's website.

