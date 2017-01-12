Jensen Investment Management Inc. Inv...

Jensen Investment Management Inc. Invests $474,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

