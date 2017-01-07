Hub Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2017 Earni...

Hub Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Saturday Jan 7

Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Hub Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the brokerage will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter.

