Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can
Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,477 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan 14
|Yunier123g
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan 12
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
|Truck Load Boards (Oct '14)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC