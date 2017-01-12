Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Shares Sold by...

Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Daily Political

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,477 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

