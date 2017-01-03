Hong Kong Startup Lalamove to Expand to ...
The Series B Financing round was led by Xianghe Capital, a Beijing VC firm founded by former Head of Baidu M&A, Mr Hesong Tang, with participation from Blackhole Capital and existing shareholders MindWorks Ventures and Crystal Stream. The investment round exceeds its previous three rounds of financing, bringing the startup's total funding to a combined USD 60 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|Blazin Ram
|129
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
|Truck Load Boards (Oct '14)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
|Best Shipping & Logistics Services In Dubai (Mar '15)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC