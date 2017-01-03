Hong Kong Startup Lalamove to Expand ...

Hong Kong Startup Lalamove to Expand to ...

The Series B Financing round was led by Xianghe Capital, a Beijing VC firm founded by former Head of Baidu M&A, Mr Hesong Tang, with participation from Blackhole Capital and existing shareholders MindWorks Ventures and Crystal Stream. The investment round exceeds its previous three rounds of financing, bringing the startup's total funding to a combined USD 60 million.

